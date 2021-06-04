The new DGT labels for cars

In a few weeks, new environmental labels from the DGT will come into force, the official details of which are not yet known. Could they be like this?

June 3, 2021 (12:10 CET)

The DGT confirms when the labels of the cars will change and which ones it will not affect.

The July 1, 2021 is the date chosen for the Entry into force of the new DGT environmental labels. All the new cars they will come with a new categorization which will be very different, a priori, from what we knew until now. Yes indeed, current cars that already have a label should not change it, as recently confirmed by the director of DGT Pere Navarro.

Although they have been with us for a relatively short time – barely 5 years – environmental labels will suffer a updated to adapt them to much more realistic demands and conditions than up to now. In addition, the obligation to implement Low Emission Zones in those cities with more than 50,000 inhabitants, as indicated by the Climate Change Law approved by the Government, it is still more need for these labels to actually conform to more effective criteria.

There are just a few weeks before the revised DGT badges come into force, but to this day no official details of what they will be like are yet known. Some changes can be predicted with little risk of being wrongLike micro-hybrid vehicles will no longer have the ECO label and that there will be new labels, something that has been requested for some time.

However, from some environmental associations such as ECODES, Greenpeace, Ecologists in Action and Transport & Environment, have made your own proposal And, the truth is, it could fit very well with the future reality of environmental labels in Spain.

The environmental labels will be modified in July.

The proposal for the new DGT labels

Since ECODES insists on one idea: that the new labels are delivered following a criterion based on the CO2 emissions of the vehicles according to the WLTP protocol, and not according to the type of technology as before. That is to say: that even hybrids do not earn the ECO label per se, but it would vary depending on their emissions.

This it would completely change the landscape, to the point that plug-in hybrids would also undergo changes:

– ZERO label: it would become green (until now, blue) and would include only pure electric vehicles and fuel cell. That is, only for those cars without CO2 emissions. Plug-in hybrids with more than 40 km of autonomy would come out of this classification.

– Label D: It would be the equivalent to the current ECO, purple in color. Here, vehicles that emit a maximum of 95 g / km are included in the same “package”. These include non-plug-in hybrids, hybrids that meet those parameters, gas cars, Euro5 / 6 petrol and Euro 6d diesel.

– Label C: it would take the color blue and would be destined to gasoline cars that comply with the Euro 4 regulations and diesel Euro 6a, 6b and 6c, with a maximum of 137 g / km of CO2 emissions.

– Label B: no change, not even color. This yellow label would be intended for Euro 3 petrol vehicles and Euro 4/5 diesel vehicles.

– Label A: also unchanged. These vehicles would not carry any distinctive, and are those not included in any of the previous categories.