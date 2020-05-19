The journalist Maria Casado He no longer presents ‘La Mañana’ on TVE, but he already has a new professional destination, linked to the actor Antonio Banderas. Four days after his tearful farewell to the TVE magazine, Casado has announced his incorporation to the production company Soho TV, as director of the audiovisual division.

The public channel has confirmed the reorganization of its morning space, which will become a single format presented from September by Monica Lopez. In this new stage, TVE will not have María Casado, who until now presented ‘La Mañana’, and who decided not to wait until the end of the season to say goodbye.

On May 15, excited and tearful, Casado said goodbye to the program and the viewers of the morning, and just four days later he announced his new professional challenge.

Happy to announce that I am starting a new television adventure as director of the audiovisual division of #SohoTV From Malaga … by @antoniobanderas and the @TeatroDelSoho family pic.twitter.com/TkEbNozRt4 – María Casado (@MariaCasado_TVE) May 19, 2020

“Happy to announce that I am starting a new television adventure as director of the audiovisual division of Soho TV. From Malaga … by the hand of Antonio Banderas and the family of the Teatro Del Soho”, reads the message published by the journalist in your Twitter account. Married joins this new production company, which aims to develop projects for television acting in parallel with the theatrical activity of the aforementioned theater.

Happy for the talent, credibility and professional height of María, for her human category and for the number of projects that are already beginning to fall on the #SohoTV table, a new adventure around and within @TeatroDelSoho @CaixaBank Welcome @MariaCasado_TVE !!!! pic.twitter.com/NafcFJrWa4 – Antonio Banderas (@antoniobanderas) May 19, 2020

