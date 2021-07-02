The new ‘Dead Space’ would be a remake inspired by ‘Resident Evil 2’

Rumors about the imminent return of Dead space they do not stop. A few days ago we told you that Electronic Arts plans to make it official during EA Play 2021, the digital event that will take place on July 22. On this occasion, however, we bring you details about how the American distributor would make the return of the franchise. It is a reboot, a remake or a continuation … Today doubts will be cleared in this regard.

Jeff Grubb, a journalist for GamesBeat and who anticipated the return of the horror saga the previous month, mentions that Electronic Arts is working on a remake of the first Dead Space. That is, they will not restart the franchise nor will there be a continuation from the events of Dead Space 3. The aforementioned remake would be by EA Motive, the studio responsible for Star Wars: Squadrons and also involved in the development of Star Wars Battlefront II.

Being a remake, EA Motive would return to the narrative and playable bases of the original title. However, they would add some mechanics that debuted in the successor installments, while the audiovisual section would be completely renovated. Let’s not forget that Dead Space was released in 2008; more than 10 years have passed since its launch and, during all this time, the technology in video games has taken leaps and bounds. It will be interesting, then, to see how they take advantage of it in the remake.

Grubb mentions that one of the reasons Electronic Arts decided to venture into the Dead Space remake has to do with Capcom’s recent success with Resident Evil. It is not only the current relevance of the franchise in the entertainment industry, but also the financial results of the remakes of Resident Evil 2 and Resident Evil 3. “While EA has let its horror franchise wither away, Resident Evil is bigger than ever. Capcom has provided an easy-to-follow plan for EA, “the reporter said.

A few years ago it was impossible to think that Dead Space would have the opportunity to return. Why? EA was against single player experiences. However, everything changed with the arrival of Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order. The Respawn Entertainment game had an exceptional reception in press reviews and sold more than 10 million copies. If nothing unexpected comes up, on July 22 the return of Isaac Clark will be made official.

Also in Ezanime.net