WWE Money In The Bank: The New Day retain their championships

The New Day retain the SmackDown Tag Team Championships at WWE Money In The Bank. Big E takes victory for his team with a Big Ending.

Fight for WWE SmackDown Tag Team Championships: New Day (c) vs Forgotten Sons vs Lucha House Party vs John Morrison and The Miz

The bell rings and combat begins. The exiting fighters are Kofi Kingston and Gran Metalik, who initiate the combat with a struggle and then proceed to a varied key. Metalik propels himself with the help of the ropes to try to attack Kofi but fails on the first attempt, Kofi knocks him down, but then Gran Metalik stands up and tries again with a hurricanrrana. Blake enters the ring taking over from Kofi, attacking each of the superstars and handing over to Steve Cutler. Both try to attack Gran Metalik, but he gets rid of them both with a springboard uppercut. Relay for John Morrison and he dominates the fight finishing with a Spanish fly from the third rope falling out of the ring with Gran Metalik on all the fighters in the fight. Morrison introduces Metalik back into the ring, but Steve Cutler is now the legal replacement. Steve attacks Metalik with right hands and clotheslines, he tries to cover it but the account reaches 2. Relay for Wesley Blake and he collaborates with his partner to try to finish off his rival. Blake tries the count again as Steve Cutler did, but the count remains at 2. After this, he proceeds to perform a headlock and gives the relief to Steve Cutler again. Forgotten Sons try to get rid of Metalik, but he reverses the situation with hurricanrranas and dropkicks. Relay for Lince Dorado and Morrison. Lince Dorado arrives at the ring with a large arsenal of aerial movements. But this time is short, and the new ones to get to the ring are Kofi and The Miz. Kofi takes control of the combat and applies the Boom Drop to Miz, tries the Trouble In Paradise but Miz catches it and reverses it. From one moment to the next, Big E and Lucha House Party enter into a confrontation against Morrison and Miz, but everything ends with the appearance of Forgotten Sons, who cancel the Lucha House Party account. Forgotten Sons throw Lucha House Party out of the ring and get off, after this, Kofi flies with a suicide dive and then proceed to finish off Lucha House Party. Big Ending from Big E… 1… 2… 3!

The action is already off the charts at #MITB with the #SmackDown #TagTeamTitles on the line! @WWEGranMetalik & @TheRealMorrison look to SHOCK and AWE! 😲 pic.twitter.com/eG0gQCP61q – WWE (@WWE) May 10, 2020

RESULT: New Day retain the WWE SmackDown Tag Team Championships at WWE Money In The Bank 2020.

