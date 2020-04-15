The ICU made a firm decision on what to do with the 2020 international cycling calendar, and contradicting the world sport trend of waiting or canceling competitions due to the emergence of the coronavirus, it ensured the celebration of the main events of this season, including the Monuments and the three great stage tours. Thus the things and against prognosis, the Tour of Spain is affected by this modification, their dates being relegated after the dispute of the Tour and the Giro d’Italia.

The Tour de France has received top priority from the agency when it comes to relocating its celebration, and will be held, officially, from August 29 to September 20, a few days a priori reserved for the Tour of Spain. The news began to leak in the last hours and the director of the Spanish round, Javier Guillén, had to react defending that the Vuelta was going to have dates, although his statements about the Tour – »is essential and we need it to be celebrated» – hinted at a change of dates for the big third, which must also wait for the World Cup and the Giro to finish.

The new provision of the ICU calendar, officially confirmed but always waiting for what the coronavirus may cause, says the following. The Tour will be held between August 29 and September 20, Meanwhile he Switzerland World Cup it remains on September 27. After the World Cup, the Italy spin, in the month of October, and the Vuelta stays for November, once the transalpine round is over.

This distribution hurts a Tour of Spain that may see its payroll of large participants reduced Due to the obligatory agglomeration of appointments of three weeks and one day –the monuments will be held interspersed between the great ones–, prior to November, a month in which the weather is also not an ally, something that does tend to happen in August -September. Javier Guillén and the organization must get down to work to ensure the stages previously agreed on other dates, and to make lace bobbins to get a participation that allows the Vuelta to continue being a reference race in 2020.