The new Dacia Sandero punctures and only gets 2 stars in EuroNCAP, why?

The Dacia Sandero is one of the most popular cars in our country, and its new generation has managed to place Dacia in a new universe, fighting with much more competent and complete cars. Like any volume car sold in the European Union, the new Dacia Sandero has undergone safety testing of EuroNCAP, and the results, unfortunately, leave a lot to be desired. What has happened to the new Dacia Sandero?

With a completely renewed appearance, a new platform and a whole series of elements of comfort and quality unprecedented to date within Dacia, the new Dacia Sandero is undoubtedly a gigantic step forward within the low-cost signature of Renault. After a few months on the market, the Sandero has undergone EuroNCAP crash tests, but the results have not been as good as they should be.

The Dacia Sandero has only 2 stars in EuroNCAP

As you read it: the new generation of the Dacia Sandero has to settle for only two stars – out of five possible – in the EuroNCAP test, a clearly low score that will undoubtedly make more than one potential customer think about it before launching into the purchase of a unit of the Romanian utility vehicle.

The protection levels communicated by EuroNCAP are of a 70% for adult protection, 72% for child protection, 41% for pedestrian protection and 42% for safety assistants. Does this mean that the Dacia Sandero is an unsafe car to drive? No, far from it.

In fact, as EuroNCAP points out, the Dacia Sandero receives 2 stars basically for the lack of electronic safety assistants, since it does not offer any system as standard beyond the emergency braking system commanded by radar: neither cameras, nor lane departure sensors. Nothing more than the minimum required by the European Union.

No, the Dacia Sandero is not an unsafe car

The increasing weight of safety assistants in the scores has clearly weighed down the Dacia Sandero, but it is also true that its protection figures are not as high as those of other urban competitors, without this meaning that the Sandero is unsafe for its occupants, since 70% protection is no small feat.

However, it is true that the Dacia Sandero uses the CMF-B platform which is also used, for example, by the Renault Clio (which achieved more than 90% in occupant protection). The difference is found in the specification: the Sandero uses the CMF-B LOW-SPEC, different from the CMF-B HIGH-SPEC of the Clio, more complex, more complete and reinforced. Will Dacia introduce changes in one of its flagship models to improve its scores?