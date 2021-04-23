The new Dacia Sandero and Logan “crash” in the EuroNCAP tests

EuroNCAP it took time to start its activity in 2021, but now it is at full capacity. This body is in charge of ensure the safety of the models that reach the market and your opinion is very important for different brands. Especially when the results of some of their tests do not come out as well as the heads of the firms expect. In this case, they have evaluated the safety of four very important models for their commercial significance.

On the one hand we have the Dacia sandero Y Logan and on the other to the Skoda Enyaq iV Y Volkswagen ID.4. The first two are a bestseller in half of Europe and the second two are a technological standard for the Volkswagen Group. As you can imagine, the result they can obtain in the EuroNCAP impact tests is vital for their commercial image. Taking into account this great handicap What do you think the result has been?

Skoda and Volkswagen triumph while Dacia Sandero and Logan settle for 2 stars

Well, it depends on the group. If you look at the Dacia sandero and the Logan, we fear the worst. Yes, because although the new generation has jumped from base and share that of the new Clio, their performance has been very poor. So much so that they have to settle for a score of 2 stars. Thus, the protection for adult passengers and children is 70% and 72% respectively. For pedestrians and cyclists it reaches 41% and for driving aids it is 42%.

If we lay our eyes on him Volkswagen ID.4 the thing changes. The Bavarian all-road has passed all the EuroNCAP tests with flying colors. Not in vain, it has won the coveted 5 stars. For adult occupants and children the protection is 93% and 89% respectively. The mark it obtains in protection for pedestrians and cyclists is lower, although it deserves a remarkable 76%. Finally there is the section on driving aids with 85%.

Finally we have his cousin, the Skoda Enyaq iV. The Czech all road, being based on the ID.4 shares the same score: 5 stars. The rating it obtains in protecting adult and child occupants is 94% and 89% respectively. As with the Volkswagen, the score for pedestrians and cyclists is lower, settling at 71%. As for electronic driving aids, it deserves 82% protection.

The result of these tests, especially those of the Dacia, shows the polarization of the automotive sector. For now, the Romanian firm has not commented on the matter, although we are almost sure that its tests will be reviewed later with another round. Hopefully by then they score higher than now. In addition, they accompany their models with a arsenal of active driving aids more generous, not the “mandatory.”

