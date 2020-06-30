CUPRA Formentor, the firm’s new sports SUV will arrive to become one of the most desired models in Europe

Recently CUPRA has established itself as a brand of cars independent, and since then, it has already started to cause noise among the followers, who are looking forward to the arrival of the new CUPRA Formentor, a sports SUV that has become one of the most important launches of this year.

Until now CUPRA has given few details about the Formentor, as its price is still unknown, however, according to the Diariomotor portal, CUPRA will open the pre-reservations of the new CUPRA Formentor in a matter of days, as it will be throughout July when the reservation system begins to be one of the first owners of the CUPRA Formentor.

So we will have to wait for the opening of the pre-reservations to know what the price of this SUV will be, which, according to the brand itself, the first units will arrive throughout the last quarter of the year .

He CUPRA Formentor Initially offered with the 310PS 2.0 TSI engine, all-wheel drive and a plug-in hybrid version totaling 245PS and the significant advantage of the DGT 0 emissions label. Like the Cupra Ateca, the Formentor will feature equipment that is highly endowed as standard with a unique finishing line, thus reinforcing the brand’s vocation for premium and well-equipped models.

