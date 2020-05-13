Both in Google Play and in the App Store, it is possible to find a lot of applications intended for a child audience, although we already know, on the one hand, that the WHO recommends that children under the age of two do not have access to the screens of mobile phones, and on the other, that if we leave a device to a minor, it must be properly configured.

Within this variety of apps for the whole family with characters easily recognizable by the smallest of the house. Such is the case of the latest proposal from Tilting Point, creators of games as disparate as ‘Narcos: Iddle Cartel’ or ‘Warhammer: Chaos & Conquest’. This time, they bring us a title starring SpongeBob and located in the restaurants and kitchens of Fondo de Bikini.

Do you want to be an expert in frying?

Mr. Crab realizes that he can make even more money in the fast food world and sets out to expand his empire. How? Starting with a breakfast stall just outside SpongeBob’s house. This is how the game ‘SpongeBob Cooking Contest’ begins, in which you will have to create your own kitchen in Bikini Bottom, decorate and personalize your restaurant, and serve delicious dishes to familiar faces like Patricio Arenita or Squidward.

And we will not only have to prepare Burger Cangreburgers in the Crunchy Crustacean, but also steaks and ribs in the Casa de Arenita, hot dogs in Weenie Hut Jr, a barbecue in the Sandy Tree Vault, etc. All of them while you explore Known restaurants and new kitchens in Bikini Bottom and Viscose Lagoon, among other places.

As you progress through the game, you can get rewards and unlock characters, clothing, furniture, decorations for your restaurants, etc. In addition, you will be able to climb positions in the table by participating in weekly events and cooking and quick service challenges.

The game ‘SpongeBob Cooking Contest’ is free to download on both platforms, but includes optional in-app purchases They range between 1.09 and 109.99 euros, so, in case a child is going to play, they should be deactivated. It has a PEGI 3 rating on Android and for ages 4 and up on iOS. Its biggest drawback, as usual, is advertising.

Spongebob Cooking Contest

Developer: Tilting Point Download it at: App Store Download it at: Google play Price: Free Category: Strategy / Casual

