It seems that we had not realized that our lives as players needed the return of Crysis because it was enough for the official network accounts of the Crytek franchise to be reactivated for fans to ignite their hype. Obviously, this is happening because there is something on the way and although we still don’t know what it is, a recent clue has made us think that we could see the return of the first game.

As you know, in recent days Crysis accounts began posting messages suggesting the franchise’s return 7 years after Crysis 3 launched. In what appears to be the imminent arrival of a delivery, speculation has been quick to come and go. There are those who bet on a remastered collection of the trilogy and others consider that we are before the announcement of Crysis 4.

However, Crytek has not mentioned anything and the only thing we have left is to be aware of the messages published on networks. Well, today a new publication appeared on the official Twitter account that has made us think about the return of the first installment, Crysis, which debuted in 2007. The message, short, says: “hey, Nomad, are you still with us ? “

Obviously, the soldier’s code name, Nomad, refers to the protagonist of the first installment, so fans have immediately taken it as an indication of the new project of the franchise and taking into account that 13 years have passed since its launch. , all opinions point to it being a remake.

Hey Nomad, you’re still with us? – Crysis (@Crysis) April 14, 2020

