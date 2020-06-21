Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord

It’s official! After several rumors and leaks about it were made public, Activision confirmed that a new installment of Crash Bandicoot is on the way. Best of all, there is very little left before we can learn more about it.

Through Twitter, Activision announced that Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time is an official project run by Toys for Bob. At the moment it is unknown what platforms it will reach, but everything indicates that we can enjoy it on Xbox One and PlayStation 4.

But when will we know more about Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time? According to the official announcement, this project will be revealed tomorrow, Monday, June 22, at 10:00 AM, Mexico City time.

🌀😮🌀 Tune in June 22 @ 8AM PDT / 4PM BST for Crash Bandicoot ™ 4: It’s About Time reveal. Official reveal> leaks, promise 😉 pic.twitter.com/chSNyILcpn – Crash Bandicoot (@CrashBandicoot) June 21, 2020

An important detail is that Activision promised that seeing the official revelation will be much better than the leaks. It will be pending to see what they intend to surprise the players with.

And you, are you happy for the return of Crash? Tell us in the comments.

