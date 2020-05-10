The shortage of beer is not a small thing in a country where 70% of households buy the product; Production is expected to resume in mid-May.

..- Fernando Rodríguez toured several stores in his neighborhood in Mexico City in search of beer for a virtual party, his only way to celebrate when faced with the threat of the coronavirus. When he found it, he paid almost double his usual price.

“In a store … they had them hidden. They told me they could sell them to me at a much more expensive price. It was one of the last they had left, ”Rodríguez, a 33-year-old publicist, tells ..

He bought a ‘loggerhead’ – a popular 1.2-liter presentation – for 60 pesos (about $ 2.5), which normally costs about 33 pesos ($ 1.38).

His problem is almost widespread in Mexico, where the government ordered to stop beer production in the face of the epidemic, considering it a non-essential economic activity.

Specific sales and distribution schedules were set in some states. In others, such as Yucatan and Campeche, it even went to the extreme of ordering a dry law.

The country’s largest producers, Grupo Modelo – which makes the popular Corona and is owned by Belgian giant Anheuser-Busch InBev – and Heineken, with brands such as Tecate and Sol, stopped in early April.

Constellation Brands, however, which manufactures Grupo Modelo brands like Corona and Victoria exclusively for the US market in Mexico, continues to operate according to agencies Bloomberg and ..

. attempted to contact representatives of Constellation Brands to confirm that information and the statute by which it maintains production, but received no response.

For a time, stores sold available inventory, but now their refrigerators are half empty and the few remaining ‘chelas’ are sold at a premium.

In addition to ‘loggerheads’, some stores offer 475 ml cans in 25 pesos (almost a dollar), when they usually cost about 17 pesos (0.71 cents). Still, people buy.

“They consume it without problem, whatever the cost, it’s like a cigar,” says Diana López, 47, who owns a store in a central neighborhood of the capital.

“It seems absurd to me, they complain about the rise in the egg but not the beer,” says Jorge Puente, 33, who owns a grocery store.

#WithBeerNo

Shortages are no small matter in a country where 70% of households buy beer, according to consulting firm Kantar World Panel.

Furthermore, Mexico is the fourth world consumer of this drink with an average per capita of 68.7 liters per year, according to Kirin Beer University.

After the paralysis, the hashtag #ConLaCervezaNo was imposed on social networks, while an informal market on the Internet flourishes, especially on Facebook.

“What there is is a sale that is already in the hands of speculation, of the black market,” says Cuauhtémoc Rivera, president of the National Alliance of Small Merchants, who warns that beer represents 40% of the sales of many retail stores.

In Tijuana, a city bordering the United States, some pages offer the product for up to three times its original price.

With the promotional “The last. To whom it may concern, ”a user sells 12 beers for 400 pesos (about $ 16.63), when they usually cost about 120 pesos (almost $ 5).

Those pages offer brands such as Bud Light and Coors, sold in the neighboring cities of San Ysidro and Otay Mesa, in San Diego County, and that residents or Americans can take to Mexico because they cross the border without restrictions.

“There are no beers in stores, so clandestine ones are abundant or we ask a family member because there (in the United States) there is, and it has always been cheaper,” says Usiel, an automotive mechanic.

In the popular resort of Cancun, people search the internet for establishments that sell local brands, despite the fact that in supermarkets there are low-cost imports such as the Belgian Marten’s, and artisan, generally more expensive.

In Sinaloa, home to the powerful cartel founded by Joaquín “Chapo” Guzmán, authorities have dismantled illegal stores that were created in houses and parking lots to sell beer, such as at the time of the prohibition of alcohol in the 1920s in the United States.

In that state on the west coast of Mexico, where temperatures these days reach 35 ° C, some adapted the trunks of their vehicles as warehouses to store the drink.

When will there be beer?

According to the Chamber of Brewers of Mexico, in 2018 this country was the fourth largest producer of beer with more than 12,000 million liters per year, a millionaire business.

For this reason Grupo Modelo and Heineken say they are attentive to the government’s green light.

The Federal Consumer Protection Agency, the official agency that watches over consumer rights, estimated that production could be reactivated in mid-May.

“There is strong pressure for the latest reserves,” said the head of the organization, Ricardo Sheffield, to the Milenio television station. “I think in the middle of May they turn on the button.”

Read also: Mexico has historical deflation in April in the middle of COVID-19