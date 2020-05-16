Almost three months later the ball rolled again. The German League became the first European championship to return this Saturday after the forced break by the Covid-19, which remains a latent threat in the world. The Bundesliga, as it is known, was the trial or experimental project from which the rest of the continent’s leagues will be set to prepare for their return in the coming weeks.

The Germans are characterized by their discipline and faithful to their idiosyncrasy they followed the strict protocol prepared designed to return. However one of the steps taken on paper was overlooked as irrelevant but now the game realized that it makes the return of soccer different. This is the celebration of the goal with safety distance, something that generated many comments from prominent footballers and journalists on social networks.

«Seeing the return of soccer I wonder: Is there a technical reason for not hugging each other in goals? Throughout the game we are in constant contact. At a corner kick are the defenders on top of you! In the barriers they are all together ”, wrote on his Twitter account, the Colombian striker Radamel Falcao, after Halaand celebrated in Dortmund’s victory over Schalke 04.

Falco’s claim is well founded. The players are in constant contact, but less when scoring the goal. Along that same line was the prominent ESPN journalist, David Faitelson. Bundesliga: I don’t understand that they don’t celebrate the goal by hugging or touching each other. Is there no contact anywhere on the court with the ball in play? Rather, it would seem like a ‘message’ that Fubol wants to give about how the “new times” of social coexistence should be… ”, he pointed out. To later add: “What misses this ‘new football’ the most is the fan on the rostrum …”

Pressure on Bayern

Dortmund proved that the pause wreaked havoc only on the competition and not on their football. In the first half, he had practically guaranteed 0-4 success over Schalke 04, allowing him to reach 54 points, one of the Bayern leader who plays this Sunday (10:00 a.m.) against Unión Berlin. The goals were scored by Erling Halaand (28), Raphael Guerreiro (45 and 63) and Thorgan Hazard (48).

Plea, Thuram and Bensebaini gave Monchengladbach a 1-3 win over Frankfurt to stay in third place. In other results, Augsburg 1-3 Wolfsburg, Fortuna 0-0 Paderborn, TSG Hoffenheim 0-3 Herta Berlin and Leipzig 1-1 Freiburg. Werder Bremen closes its schedule on Monday against Leverkusen.