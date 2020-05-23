By Rodolfo León

05/22/2020 3:01 pm

Someone who has been having a hard time getting excited about the following consoles Sony and Microsoft is Atsushi Inaba, PlatinumGames boss. In a recent interview with VGCThe executive stated that what he knows about this new hardware is not exciting enough.

In the own words of Inaba:

“I don’t want to sound like, ‘Hey, I know everything there is to know about the new consoles and they’re boring.’ But with the information I have right now, I haven’t seen anything extremely surprising. ”

So what is a surprise for him? Apparently, it is the “revolutionary” design of the Nintendo Switch. Inaba He proceeds to explain how it is that the hybrid console opened “new” possibilities, like the generations of the Game Boy and DS.

Even if Inaba believes that Microsoft and Sony they could still have a “watershed” quality in the next generation, for the moment everything seems to revolve around the graphic section:

“When you’re just seeing an improvement in graphics or the use of words like ‘faster, bigger’ … obviously it’s good, but it doesn’t have the same inventive quality that really surprised me with past consoles.”

When he was young, Inaba remember how people were amazed with each new generation. Something that stood out for him was the jump of the Super nintendo to the PlayStation. Although the Platinum boss He is pleased with the developers who “have better technology” to work with, he feels it is a predictable feature:

“There is no huge surprise or inventive quality like past generations. Now that I look at the commercials and I think, ‘oh, that’s great,’ and a minute later I think, ‘hmmm … what should I watch on Netflix tonight?’ ”

On related topics, PlatinumGames spoke about the development of Bayonneta 3, in addition to ensuring that they are not interested in a possible purchase offer by Microsoft.

Source: VGC

.