the new compact, in detail

Within the Stellantis automotive group this year we will witness a real fratricidal duel, between two new compacts that share a technical platform: DS 4 and Peugeot 308. We analyze them.

June 21, 2021 (2:40 p.m. CET)

The new DS 4 and Peugeot 308 2021, face to face

This year 2021, DS and Peugeot renew their C-segment cars. Developed and built on the same EMP2 technical platform, the new DS 4 Y Peugeot 308 have many points in common, but they also show some important differences.

In the most subjective criterion, that of design, the two new generations of the Peugeot 308 and DS 4 opt for a very original image, each with its own style and personality. In the case of DS 4, we could consider it as the one with a more modern image and with certain more extravagant and unique touches, such as the shape of the daytime running lights or the insert in the rear pillar. However, those bolder details are mixed with more restrained and conservative ones, like its flush door handles.

DS 4 Cross 2021

In the case of new 308, in its “classic” compact forms, the lion’s signature imposes its own imprint with a great personality design on its striking front grill, its new large logo, the headband between lights with an original integration and its imposing rear bumper. A DS 4 with higher body height from the ground and with exterior protection elements typical of SUV / crossover (body version DS 4 Cross) it is shown as the more casual alternative to the 5-door version of the DS.

As to dimensions and based on the same platform, the two models have the same wheelbase (2.67 m), although in the case of the DS 4 it offers slightly more length (4.40 m compared to 4.36 m of the 308), width (1.83 m compared to 1.80 m) and height (1.47 m compared to at 1.40 m).

The interior of the DS 4 2021

DS 4 and Peugeot 308 2021: interiors of the most surprising

The Stellantis group has shown that it is possible to offer very different interiors depending on the brands. In the compact of the lion’s signature, it incorporates the new reinterpretation of the i-Cockpit interior concept, which combines the already characteristic small-size steering wheel with an increasing presence of screens and digital technology, in short, a more “high-tech” environment through the materials used (black lacquer and aluminum, mainly) and the omnipresence of the screens, without forgetting the effect accentuated by the height of the digital meters, which can be 3D type, and by the sensitive and configurable shortcuts (i-Toogle switch) that highlight the touch screen (10 “). In the In the case of DS 4, we can say that the style is more subdued and homogeneous and adds as a modern element an additional touch screen between the two front passengers.

DS 4 and Peugeot 308 2021: engines and equipment

Without a doubt, it is under the hood where the difference in positioning of each of the two compacts really feels (the 308 aims to dazzle a more general public and the DS 4 wants to seduce the most premium customers). Indeed, in gasoline, the Peugeot starts with a 1.2 PureTech petrol engine with power levels of 110 and 130 hp, while in the DS 4 the entry version stands at 130 hp. The gasoline offer in the premium model continues with the 1.6 PureTech 180 hp, while in diesel both compacts share the same mechanical block (1.5 BlueHDI with 131 hp), which is combined as standard with an automatic transmission on the DS 4 and with a manual transmission on the 308.

The new generation of the Peugeot 308

As to engine options with plug-in hybrid technology, the two models also share it, although in the case of the DS 4 it is initially only available in the most powerful 225 hp version, while in the 308 you can choose with the same power level (225 hp) and with slightly less ( 180 hp).

Both vehicles offer their entire range with front-wheel drive, although the Cross version of DS 4 you can choose with the Extended Grip intelligent traction control system, associated with the special M + S tires.

The interior of the Peugeot 308 2021

In terms of technological equipment, DS affirms its status as a premium brand. In the case of the Peugeot, it has a very modern interior and can boast of a larger instrumentation (10 “versus 7”). But the DS 4 makes up for this with a large front display, which the Peugeot ultimately has nothing to do with (it has so-called “head-up” counters).

The Hands-free access and start, 360 ° camera, traffic sign recognition, level 2 semi-autonomous driving or even the possibility of having Matrix Led lighting technology are present in both cars. In the case of DS 4, this as differentiating elements adds modern and sophisticated technologies of night vision, the kind of predictive suspension and the personal assistant of the DS Iris system.