The new comedy movie is now available on Netflix

Today Yes! is the new comedy movie from Netflix, where the little ones in the household take control for a day, they want to make the family more fun and that the parents agree to all their requests. This new movie stars Jennifer Garner, Edgar Ramírez, Jenna Ortega.

Check out this funny trailer here

What is it about?

Parents who usually say no to everything decide to cede control to their children for a day, with some conditions, and unleash endless fun adventures.

Where to see it

Today Yes! you can find it only on Netflix and it is already available. Geekziilo, it’s time to have fun at home watching our favorite streaming platform.

Venezuelan actor Édgar Ramírez, who plays Carlos Torres in ‘Today Yes!’, Tells how he prepares a mate and what it was like to record and speak in Spanish with Jenna Ortega. ‘Today Yes!’ is available now, only on Netflix.