Porsche has joined forces with Puma to create Porsche Legacy, the clothing collection that has the sporty essence of cars like the 911 Turbo.

When you are a true fan of cars, sometimes it is not only enough to have the car, but also the ideal outfit, and Porsche he knows it very well.

Thinking about that, Porsche has collaborated with the sportswear firm Cougar, which consists of the launch of Porsche Legacy, a new line of clothing and footwear that pays tribute to the signature turbocharged engines of Stuttgart.

Porsche Legacy combines the subtle approach to Puma’s sporty style with references to iconic cars in Porsche history, such as the 911 Turbo.

Although the collection is small, the garments have the sporty essence of both brands that is reflected in the jacket and shirt that are part of the collection, both with a large graphic on the back and a logo on the front that makes reference to the coat of Porsche.

The collection also includes two pairs of sneakers with very different styles, but you will surely want to have them as a collection, since they are united by the same Porsche DNA, just as it happens with the brand’s cars.

According to the Motorpasion portal, the first tennis model is Porsche Legacy Future RiderIt features a premium leather upper with pops of color and an outsole that provides extra grip when driving.

#Puma has released an exclusive new collection of apparel and footwear inspired by the # Porsche911 Turbo. The new line blends Puma’s subtle approach to styling with references from automotive history. The collection is now available at https://t.co/okM3mCMSD3 pic.twitter.com/XYXxTGS6Rr – PorscheCentrePreston (@Porsche_Preston) April 19, 2020

The second pair is a Porsche Legacy Speedcat Lux, which fuses one of Puma’s most iconic designs with engineering-inspired style. Plus, it comes with a suede upper and features laser engraving and perforated vents.

The collection of Porsche Legacy It is already available for sale, although at the moment orders can only be made online through the official website of Puma Europe.

**********

It may interest you.

.