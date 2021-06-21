The new collection of appliances from Lidl will give a personal touch to your kitchen | Technology

In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

Do you want to give your kitchen a personal touch? Then pay attention to the new collection of appliances from Lidl. It is available in black or white with wood accents and all the devices are very economically priced.

Lidl’s home appliance collections are very successful in sales. And it is not for less: they allow us to decorate the kitchen through functional appliances, and all this at an unbeatable price.

Recently, the German chain has launched three ranges that have been successful in supermarkets: the collection of vintage appliances, the collection of stainless steel appliances and the collection of colored appliances. Now a new series of appliances that stand out for their wood-colored details has just landed on the online bazaar, so if you still haven’t found the style that goes with you, this is a good opportunity to give your kitchen the personal touch it needs. .

The collection of appliances with wooden details has an elegant and minimalist design, ideal for people looking for functional and discreet devices, as well as beautiful.

If you want to equip your kitchen at the best price, don’t miss this selection of the best cheap Lidl appliances available for less than 40 euros.

Below we detail the appliances that make up this collection. As Lidl products tend to sell out quickly, we also indicate some alternatives for sale on Amazon Spain:

Electric salt or pepper mill. It has a high quality ceramic grinder with continuous adjustment of the mill grade, and is battery operated. It will be available soon at a price of 7.99 euros. In Amazon you have a pack with two units for 15.99 euros. Hand blender. It has three functions in one: beat, mince and crush. Includes mixer foot, mixer rod and measuring cup. It has a power of 600 W and a turbo button to beat with pulse function. It costs 19.99 euros. On Amazon you have this Taurus alternative on sale for Prime Day at 18.90 euros. Microwave. 700 W microwave with 20 liters of capacity and five power levels (120 W, 230 W, 385 W, 540 W and 700 W). It is available in black and white at 54.99 euros. As an alternative, this Candy microwave is on sale for Prime Day for 51.99 euros.

Do you have an Aldi supermarket nearby? Then pay attention to these Quigg brand appliances that you cannot miss.

Water boiler. It has a maximum capacity of 1.7 liters and a 360º swivel base. Features an original Otter thermostat, water level indicator and removable lime filter. It has a price of 21.99 euros. In Amazon you can find this Cecotec kettle for 15.99 euros. Toaster. It has defrost, heat and stop functions, and offers 6 levels of toasting. It has a self-lifting function to remove the slices safely. It costs 24.99 euros. In Amazon you have this Philips alternative for 19.90 euros.

