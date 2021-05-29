The new Civil Guard car is this great SUV

The General Directorate of the Civil Guard has announced the incorporation into its fleet of up to 62 new Alfa Romeo Stelvio models. Its engine, a 2.0 petrol with 200 hp. In the market it costs € 52,200.

May 28, 2021 (08:45 CET)

The new Civil Guard car is this great sports SUV: no one will escape in a chase …

The Civil Guard send big. The next patrols Security forces will undoubtedly aim higher in every sense of the word. And it is that its General Directorate has announced that it has just acquired a new sports SUV: the Alfa Romeo Stelvio 2.0 petrol, with 200 hp of power and automatic Q4 traction. Who gives more?

In total, the Benemérita has added up to 62 new units of this great sports SUV to its fleet, equipped with an advanced state-of-the-art engine associated with a new 8-speed automatic transmission. The purchase would have come, according to official sources, after a public tender in which the Stelvio would have been selected for its high final score, according to economic and technical criteria.

With the aim in addition to serve as a patrol car at all times of the year and in any area of ​​Spain, These new Alfa Romeo Stelvio include the Q4 all-wheel drive system, with active transfer case and front differential. This system is capable of constantly monitoring all the parameters of the car and of the grip to guarantee the best torque distribution between all the wheels at all times.

So are the new Alfa Romeo Stelvio of the Civil Guard.

As a complement, This SUV also includes the AlfaTM DNA driving mode selector, It has an “Advanced Efficiency” program to intervene on engine torque, brakes, gearbox, accelerator, ESP and traction control.

What safety equipment, the new official vehicle of the Civil Guard also has a large endowment, which includes a lighting system Bi-Xenon headlights adaptive to warning of involuntary lane change or vision camera with front and rear parking sensors.

Currently, this Alfa Romeo Stelvio 2.0 Turbo 200 hp Q4 this commercially available at a retail price of 52,200 euros.