The new citrus that is causing a sensation in the United States

A Sumo / Getty type mandarin

The fruit looks unappealing to the eye – it looks like a small, wrinkled orange with a bump – but it’s all the rage in America.

It is the sumo mandarin, originally from Japan, and so named because the protrusion resembles the top knot used by sumo wrestlers. It is a hybrid of navel oranges, grapefruits and tangerines and it tastes like a very sweet mandarin. It peels off easily, partly thanks to the bump, and doesn’t leave your fingers too sticky.

AC Brands began selling citrus in the United States in 2011 and increased its harvest over time, driven by a marketing strategy using Instagram influencers (like the one we will see in the photo below) and placing eye-catching advertisements in magazines and billboards to attract consumers willing to shell out up to $ 4 per pound of fruit.

Over the past year, consumers spent nearly $ 62 million on Sumo mandarins, according to Nielsen, still representing a small portion of the $ 2.1 billion mandarin market.

An encouraging piece of data for AC Brands is that sales in the United States have increased about 35% each year since March 2018, according to data from Nielsen.

Jerry Callahan, group vice president of fruits and vegetables at the Albertsons supermarket chain, tasted citrus about nine years ago, and was fascinated. “The experience of eating it, there’s just nothing like it,” he told CNN Business.

Sumo type tangerines. Photo: Getty Images.

A fruit that was grown in secret

Sumo Citrus is the English trade name for a type of fruit called shiranui, which is commonly known as Dekopon, a brand unto itself in Japan. The fruit was born in the early 1970s. In the 1990s, it was already selling for up to $ 10 each in the Asian country, according to the self-described “Fruit Detective” David Karp.

Suntreat, which has since become AC Brands, legally but secretly established shiranui groves in California. The producers involved “had signed exclusive marketing and confidentiality agreements with Suntreat,” Karp wrote in an article in the Los Angeles Times in 2011. “No one was even supposed to say the word Dekopon.”

The sumo tangerine is “probably the most spoiled fruit in the world,” Callahan said.

“The trees are pruned and pruned by hand,” said Sunnia Gull, director of brand management for AC Brands. “It is a giant fruit” compared to a traditional mandarin. “The skin of Sumo Citrus is actually so delicate that there is this type of clay that you put on, a sunscreen, during the summer,” for protection, he said. “We are talking about each piece of fruit,” he emphasized.

Each fruit is hand-picked and packed on pallets to make sure they don’t bruise on the way to the stores. Other hardier citrus fruits don’t need as much attention.

Despite its unique condition, the mandarin is beginning to see competition. Fowler Packing announced last month that it will add a Dekopon product to the portfolio of Peelz, a brand well-known among mandarin lovers. Trinity Fruit Company, which sells peaches, pomegranates, and mandarins, among other fruits, recently began selling Big Honey Dekopons.

And one day, the Sumo mandarin could be dethroned by another more palatable citrus.

