The new Citroën C5 X in front of Peugeot 508, Passat and Superb

Halfway between a saloon and a crossover, the new Citroën C5 X arrives on the market to compete with vehicles such as the Peugeot 508, VW Passat and Skoda Superb.

The new Citroën C5 X against its rivals Peugeot 508, VW Passat and Skoda Superb

Vehicles with “Conventional” saloon-type bodywork versus a “hybrid” midway between a crossover-type model and a family saloon, in this article we analyze one of the great recent developments in the automotive scene, the new Citroën C5 X, compared to three of those that must be direct rivals in the market: Peugeot 508, Vw passat Y Skoda Superb.

CITROËN C5 X: THE BEST OF SEVERAL WORLDS

We must include the new Citroën C5 X in the sedan segment, despite including several styles in its modern and attractive body. Same as him compact / crossover C4, in the French firm have decided to undertake the same tactic in the C5 X, offering a car of the most suggestive and surprising.

Citroen C5 X 2022

At a first glance, the French firm’s vehicle shows a 5-door hatchback silhouette reminiscent of the legendary 20th century CX and XM. The brand’s new creation is manufactured exclusively in China and stands out for offering greater ground clearance compared to “traditional” sedans. The new model It measures 4.80 m in length, a very similar figure compared to the previous C5.

On board, Citroën continues the trend seen in the C4 with a large 10 to 12-inch touchscreen and a 7-inch digital display behind the wheel instrument panel, which can be complemented with a head-up display for projection of data on the windshield. The volume of capacity The advertised boot load ranges from 545 to 1,640 liters. As for engines, its initial mechanical range is made up of a motorization of petrol (PureTech 130) or a 225 hp plug-in hybrid version maximum performance.

PEUGEOT 508: THE ULTIMATE RIVAL OF THE C5 X, IN ITS “OWN HOME”

One of the most fierce adversaries that the new C5 X will have to face will be in his “own home”, that is, within the Stellantis automotive group itself. We are talking about Peugeot 508, one of the most popular vehicles in Europe in this segment.

Peugeot 508 PSE

The dynamic driving and the attractive and modern i-cockpit interior They are two of the main assets of the lion’s signature model. The 508’s engine offering is greater than that of the C5 X, with powertrains of all kinds for both the four-door sedan and the SW station wagon. Specifically, in gasoline, the PureTech variants of 130, 180 and 225 hp, BlueHDI diesel 130 hp) and 225 hp plug-in hybrid) are available, without forgetting, of course, a different, spectacular and performance 508 PSE hybrid plug -in up to 360 hp.

SKODA SUPERB: THE OPTIMAL BALANCE

In addition to its peculiar style, the Citroën C5 X can stand out for betting on a wide habitability, although in this aspect it will have to see the faces with the great reference in this section: the Skoda Superb . The sedan from the Czech firm has based its reputation on its amplitude and in a almost unbeatable price / equipment ratio. Slightly larger, it has a volume of larger trunk, which goes from 660 to 1,950 liters.

Skoda Superb iV PHEV

Unlike the C5 X, the Superb is available with a four-door body and with the wagon-type Combi. Its mechanical range consists of several options with power levels between 120 and 272 hp, including the balanced and efficient 218 hp iV PHEV plug-in hybrid variant.

VW PASSAT: A SOLID VALUE

It is impossible to talk about a family sedan without mentioning one of the major benchmarks in the sedan segment in Europe: the VW Passat. Very “classic” in its aesthetic exterior design, the Passat is available in gasoline (TSI 150 and 190 hp), diesel (TDI 150 hp) and plug-in hybrid (218 hp).

VW Passat Variant

Available in three bodies –sedan, estate Variant and Alltrack “offroad adventurer”-, in 2023 its possible renewal is glimpsed, although there is certain information that indicates that it could disappear to the detriment of a new model with a one hundred percent electric propulsion system.