The new Chinese trail suitable for the A2 license that will stand up to the Kawasaki, Suzuki and Yamaha of its segment

The big brands of trail motorcycles have emerged as a competitor. The Chinese group Zongshen has already officially presented the new motorcycle that is expected to fight to lead this motorcycle segment. Its name is Cyclone RX6 and, although data are not yet available for sale in Europe, it does not stop raising expectations.

The main reason for the expectation that this motorcycle provokes is its characteristic engine: It will be equipped with a twin cylinder from the British brand Norton thanks to an agreement between both companies signed in 2017. It will develop a power of 70 horsepower, which would make this motorcycle compatible with the Spanish A2 license.

This will be the limited version, according to what has been announced after the presentation of the prototype at the last Beijing Auto Show and after the official show at the Shanghai one. The minimum power of 70 CV would correspond to a more limited model, being able to reach 180 horses using a compressor and in a much more powerful version.

The cylinder capacity of the Cyclone will be 650 cc. with draft at 270 degrees, according to the information of what is being produced in the Norton factory. Also, two different versions are expected to be produced, one with alloy wheels and one with spokes.

Images of the new Cyclone.Zongshen

For more information, it has been announced that it will have a 22-liter tank and an estimated weight of almost 240 kilos due to the promise of a complete high-end equipment between forks, shock absorbers and brakes. I still know you do not know the price and conditions of sale for Europe, but it is expected to be one of the most competitive features of the Cyclone RX6 with other peers in its segment.