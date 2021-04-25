The new Chevrolet Corvette 2022 debuts a new fixed spoiler

A recent presentation event at the National Corvette Museum has been the setting chosen by the brand to present the new 2022 range of the Chevrolet Corvette C8, which will feature numerous new equipment, including new colors and even aerodynamic elements.

Several of the novelties of the new 2022 range of the Chevrolet Corvette C8 were leaked several months ago, so We are not surprised to know the changes of this new model year just announced by the brand. This took place at a conference held during an event at the National Corvette Museum, an institution outside General Motors but which is very close to the Bowling Green factory and which regularly collaborates with the company.

The conference was conducted by several of the team leaders, such as Tadge Juchter, Harlan Charles and Josh Holder. In this they were presented all the aesthetic and equipment novelties of the new Chevrolet Corvette 2022, especially those referring to the different customization options for the mid-engined sports car.

The new fixed spoiler for the 2022 Corvette.

The current Chevrolet Corvette C8 was presented in 2019 as a 2020 model, so this is the third model year of this generation and includes the first great novelties that the Chevrolet sports catalog will suffer. One of the most important is the disappearance of three colors, Sebring Orange, Shadow Gray and Zeus Bronze brown, which will give way to the new Amplify Orange Tintcoat, Hypersonic Gray Metallic and Caffeine Brown Metallic. Although this information was leaked several months ago, it was not until shortly before this event that the company has officially announced and shown them.

Another of the most striking details of the new Corvette 2022 is the premiere of a new fixed spoiler. A small spoiler that is located at the apex of the rear and that much smaller and more discreet than the smallest spoiler available so far. This new element adds to the two current ones and in our opinion it is much more attractive, since the spoilers available until now break the lines of the rear area quite a bit.

Corvette Z06

At the moment only the minor changes that affect the 2022 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray catalog have been announced, but the truth is that this is also expected to be the first model year to debut new versions in the Corvette C8 range. The first of the new versions to arrive should be the Chevrolet Corvette Z06, which will feature similar aesthetics and the same flat-crankshaft V8 as the Corvette racing variant. This version will also be atmospheric and it is rumored that it will have a power of around 625 horsepower, slightly lower than the previous Chevrolet Corvette C7 Z06, which featured the 6.2-liter supercharged V8 LT4 with 659 PS (650 hp).