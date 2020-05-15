According to the latest rumors, Apple will present soon a new cheap iPad, iPad Mini 9 and augmented reality glasses. We tell you what exactly the different leakers are saying.

In the last hours, different information has appeared that tells us about the launch schedule of the Cupertino company. Despite the fact that the reports do not agree on some details, for example on the presentation dates, they coincide when it comes to pointing out the devices that we could know soon.

Everything points to The first product that will see the light will be the new cheap iPad. According to Ming-Chi Kuo, the popular analyst for his accurate predictions of Apple products, notes that the new generation of the iPad 10.2 (2019) will feature a larger screen. Specific, the panel will be 10.8 inches in size and will hit the market in the second half of 2020.

That the new basic iPad is on the way is certified by another popular leaker. This is @ L0vetodream, an anonymous Twitter account that has already made other correct predictions, such as the launch of the iPad Pro, the Magic Keyboard or the iPhone SE 2020. Their report, in addition to confirming that the iPad will arrive this year, also adds than will equip the A12 processor, the same one that mounts the iPhone Xs.

The arrival of new iPad Mini It is another of the launches that Kuo predicts. According to the information handled by the analyst, the screen of Apple’s most compact tablet will also grow in relation to the previous generation, and It could be between 8.5 and 9 inches in size. It places its launch in the first half of 2021.

The third device that seems to be on the horizon is the Apple glasses. Apple Glasses are the rumored augmented reality glasses that the company is supposed to have been working on for years. They are believed to be similar to Facebook’s Oculus Quest, but with a more sophisticated design and lighter materials to make them more comfortable to use for extended periods of time.

Impressions of Oculus Quest after playing with the device to titles that, until now, were exclusive to console and PC.

Apple’s glasses are expected to equip a high-resolution display, and could rely on the iPhone as a processing unit to ensure its weight is light. This device would have a new operating system called rOS And it would offer innovative control systems, such as head gestures and voice activation.

Kuo points out that the Apple Glasses won’t arrive until 2022, but Jon Prosser, another very popular leaker with a long history of successes, puts his release much earlier, between March and June 2021.

We cannot forget that these are all rumors, so we have to take the information with caution and wait until there is an official confirmation from Apple.