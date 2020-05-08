Honor announces the arrival in Spain of the Honor Magic Earbuds, true-wireless type wireless headphones that aim to open a gap in the market as a cheap alternative to Apple AirPods.

These have a Active noise cancellation system that promises to suppress most of the outside sounds while music is playing or making phone calls. The system is supported by two different microphones, various audio processing algorithms, and the pads. These are responsible for isolating the ear, as also occurs in the Sony WF-1000XM3 or AirPods Pro. The brand ensures that the Honor Magic Earbuds are capable of reducing external noise by up to 32 decibels.

Honor Magic Earbuds for 79 euros

Honor headphones too They promise to reduce the external noise picked up by the microphones during phone calls. The brand ensures that they use beamforming technology to clearly capture the voice of the person speaking and, in turn, eliminate sounds from the environment.

The Honor Magic Earbuds, on the other hand, have touch controls that allow you to activate noise cancellation, change songs, etc. Its autonomy is 3 hours with active noise cancellation. With this system inactive, however, the figure rises to 3.5 hours in total.

The owners of an Honor smartphone will be able to enjoy, in addition to the aforementioned, a fast pairing systemor that allows you to link the headphones to the device just by opening the case. The mechanics are very similar to that of Apple’s AirPods.

On paper, the Honor Magic Earbuds They are positioned as a solid alternative to the most popular wireless headphones in the industry. Certain aspects such as sound quality or the effectiveness of the noise cancellation system will be key to whether or not to recommend your purchase. In any case, those interested can purchase this pair of headphones from next May 12 at a promotional price of 79.9 euros. As of May 19, this figure will rise to 99.9 euros.

