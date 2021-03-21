The new charity program for pets, now available.

World of Warcraft® players who want to make a difference in the global response to COVID-19 can now head to a special DonorDrive page to donate an amount of their choice that will directly support the humanitarian medical aid organization Doctors Without Borders / Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF), this through the WoW® 2021 altruistic pet benefit program by Blizzard Entertainment.

All donations between now and April 26 (or when the final goal of the program is reached, see below) will contribute to the MSF COVID-19 Crisis Fund and support the organization’s global response to the COVID-19 pandemic and its aftermath.

From most affected areas to conflict and crisis situations, MSF teams in more than 70 countries support authorities to provide care for COVID-19 patients, protect vulnerable and at-risk people, and help keep people running. essential medical services.

This initiative will unlock up to two adorable pets in the game as a thank you to all players of World of warcraft (except World of Warcraft Classic and Burning Crusade Classic) based on the two donation goals for the program:

First goal, $ 500,000 USD : unlock Bananas the Ape Originally available to a select few around the time of the first expansion of World of Warcraft, The Burning Crusade®, now everyone has the opportunity to adopt it.

: unlock Expanded goal, $ 1 million : Unlocks Daisy the sloth Daisy is a pet unlike any other that has been created for WoW. Besides being incredibly cute, you can wear it on your character’s back in the game!

Donors can track overall progress towards these goals through the DonorDrive site.

Additionally, Twitch content creators can use a special plugin, also available through DonorDrive, to track contributions from their respective communities for the corresponding units hosted on their channels.

For more information, see the WoW Charity Pet Program blog on the World of Warcraft website: https://worldofwarcraft.com/en-us/news/23639754

About Doctors Without Borders / Doctors Without Borders (MSF)

Doctors Without Borders / Doctors Without Borders (MSF) is an independent international medical humanitarian organization that provides emergency aid to people affected by armed conflicts, epidemics, natural and man-made disasters and exclusion from medical care in more than 70 countries . The teams provide life-saving medical assistance to the people who need it most, regardless of race, religion or political affiliation.

About Blizzard Entertainment, Inc.

Globally recognized for hits such as World of Warcraft®, Hearthstone, Overwatch®, the Warcraft, StarCraft® and Diablo® franchises, and the Heroes of the Storm® franchise nexus, Blizzard Entertainment, Inc. (www.blizzard.com), A division of Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ: ATVI), it is a company that develops and publishes entertainment software recognized for some of the most acclaimed games in the industry. Blizzard Entertainment has twenty-two # 1 games under its belt and a host of Game of the Year awards. Blizzard Battle.net®, the company’s online gaming service is one of the largest in the world, with millions of active players.

