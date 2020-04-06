There have been many athletes who, due to the quarantine caused by the coronavirus pandemic, have published different training tutorials through their social networks.

Well, Conor McGregor has gone a little further, and has challenged his fans by proposing the # Proper12Challenge

There are already many fans who have accepted the challenge, so it seems that his ‘challenge’ was liked by his followers, and meanwhile, we are still waiting for what will happen to him. UFC 249.

An advertising strategy for your whiskey brand, the challenge is to exercise with a bottle of whiskey (your brand’s, of course) either by taking a sip while doing push-ups or using the bottle as a support to perform the exercise.