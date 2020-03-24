With the confirmation of the postponement of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, the IOC is forced to find a framework for it within the sports calendar of the next year. The number of events held in 2021 means that a date must now be coordinated with the different federations when the Olympics can be held normally, without affecting the championships planned for the other disciplines.

Tokyo 2020 was going to be held from July 22 to August 9. However, keeping that same date now a year later seems complicated if several events do not move from the calendar. Postponing them exactly one year would mean starting them on July 21, 2021 and ending them on August 8, but in those 19 days of competition, other events that would overlap with the most important sporting event Worldwide.

Precisely, two of the star sports of the Games celebrate their World Cups, coinciding with the weeks in which they would be involved in competition in Tokyo. From July 16 to August 1 the Swimming World Cup is held in FukuokaAlthough FINA is willing to move it on the calendar to play the games. The IAAF (Athletics Federation) also celebrates its world championships in Eugene (U.S), August 6 to 15.

You should also move the Tour de France. La Grande Boucle still maintains its date for this 2020, having advanced its celebration on the occasion of Tokyo 2020 by a week. However, for next year their dispute is scheduled between July 2 and 25, coinciding with the first week of the Games, so they should advance the appointment again.

The basketball would be affected in Asia. The continental championships are held there in 2021, which have not yet established a venue. The Asian Cup would be held between August 3 and 15, coinciding in its first week with the outcome of the competition in Tokyo, in which we could see Australia, defender of the Asian championship and the strongest team in the area.

Tennis and soccer will not be affected

The sport that would not be affected, for the moment, would be tennis. In the ATP calendar the dispute of the Montreal Masters for August 9, 2021, in the same week that would take place this season. The great dates of the circuit would not be affected for the postponement, as long as the Tokyo is held in the same weeks that it was scheduled for 2020.

The football it would be another that would not affect, in principle, the postponement. It remains to be seen what will happen to the competitions that are stopped and even when they will lengthen, which could condition the calendar for next season. What is clear is when the Eurocup 2021. Will be from June 11 to July 11, although a preview of the Games could overlap with the end of the championship.