the new CEO lays the foundation for the future of the company

Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger unveiled the guidelines he wants to follow during his tenure. Now, in an interview with the BBC, he assures that wants to get Apple back as a customer. Not only that, it ensures that semiconductor industry relies too heavily on manufacturing in Asia. Something that, in his words, is not “acceptable.”

To achieve the former and avoid the latter, Gelsinger announced the creation of a new division, called Intel Foundry Services (IFS), which will allow the company to make chips for other companies.

Stop relying on Asia

“Having 80% of all supply in Asia simply not an acceptable way for the world to have a more critical view of technology“Gelsinger said, adding that the challenge is to use IFS to reduce this Asian dependency.

“Every smartphone, every telemedicine, every remote worker, every remote education, every autonomous vehicle, every aspect of humanity is becoming more digital. And when it goes digital, it works with semiconductors, ”he reflects, adding that digital is at the heart of all aspects of human existence in the future. “The world needs a more balanced supply chain”, sentence, adding that Intel is taking its own steps to achieve it.

The CEO of Intel has ensured that his intention is to build a new chip factory in Europe, without determining which country could be chosen. He did not want to go into details, limiting himself to saying that “these are extraordinary capital investments” but that “they are also extraordinary generators of employment.”

It should be remembered that the European Union also has its own plans to be stronger in the manufacture of semiconductors and depend less on the United States and Asia and that China has planned to invest 47,000 million dollars to be more independent in this industry.

Wanting Apple as a customer

In principle, this division will manufacture x86, Arm and RISC-V core chips for companies such as IBM, Qualcomm, Microsoft and Google. A list of names to which Gelsinger wants to add Apple, which until not long ago used Intel processors in its machines and which has decided to develop its own under ARM licenses. These processors are designed by Apple but manufactured by the Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC).

Why do you want this client back? Among other things because “it is one of the largest users of advanced semiconductor capabilities”, he assures in this interview.

However, he knows that the road is not going to be easy. “I have to earn that business ”, assures. In its favor is the fact that “everyone wants multiple providers.”

The complicated relationship between Intel and Apple

Apple’s decision to ditch Intel processors ended a 15-year alliance between the two companies. The chipmaker’s response was to run a marketing campaign against Apple. According to a tip from Apple Insider, Gelsinger said, in an internal employee email, that Apple was a “lifestyle company in Cupertino.”

In addition, Intel and Apple are still competitors in the PC market. “We have great respect for Apple as a company. They are innovative. They have done incredible things in the industry. Tim Cook is a great leader ”, explains Gelsinger, who advances that“ we will be aggressive competitors and we will seek to revitalize the PC ecosystem ”.

“Let’s have fun. We will compete aggressively. And I’m also going to take care of my clients ”, he says.