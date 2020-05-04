A national team that stands out for its physique and shape, with two stars at both ends of the field.

Captain Tsubasa: Rise of New Champions continues to warm the boots for its premiere this year, and as they have been doing for the past few weeks,Bandai Namcohas published a video focused onthe selection of the United States. The youth team of this territory, to tellwith two big starsin the front and in its goalkeeper.

We talk aboutBlake Martin, great last name, andCheikh Azwan, two players who were seen for the first time on the Jump pages a few weeks ago, and who we can now witness in action with their different movements in the game.The first of the two is a powerful striker, of great magnitude, which takes advantage of his privileged physique to prevail over rivals anddestroy the rival goalkeepers with their shot.

For his part,Azwan will offer a good dose of show in the American goalkeeperwith his firm stops and his acrobatic movements, thanks to his physical abilities well above average. In fact,the physical and the form are the great virtues of this combination, who are described by those in charge as “a team with great physical strength and talent gathered with passion and who have been trained with the latest technologies and the most cutting-edge exercises”.

We will see if the most cutting-edge methods are worthwhen they have to face Japanin Captain Tsubasa: Rise of New Champions, which will be available on PS4, Nintendo Switch and PC this year, on a date to be specified. An arcade-style game that will review the history of the series with all the excitement of its matches, and an extra game mode in which each one can create their own footballer. But if you want to know more details about its gameplay, here are our impressions of Captain Tsubasa: Rise of New Champions.

