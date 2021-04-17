The new Captain America, a call for inclusion

Far from the physical scheme of Steve Rogers, two new Captain America arrive in the comics, making a strong call for inclusion.

Next July 2 will be the launch of The United States of Captain America # 2, I take that comes loaded with inclusion. Its new protagonist is a young African American woman.

Against all existing stereotypes, Mohale nashigo Y Natacha Bustos gave life to Nichelle Wright. The heroine will continue the Rogers legacy.

“What I can say about Nichelle is that she is working around the clock to bring change to a world in which she feels defeated. It is a light in a dark time and it wants to take possession of its community and space in the United States ”, affirmed one of its creators.

In the same way, Bustos spoke out by mentioning that “he is undoubtedly one of the characters that I am most proud of having designed, for everything he represents and what he means for the community.

For its part, the number was born as the second in the series that celebrates the 80th anniversary of the renowned First Avenger. The former also made a strong call for inclusion by introducing Aaron fischer, a young Captain America, who is a member of the community LGBTQ +.

From Fischer, one of its creative managers, Joshua TrujilloHe commented that “he represents the oppressed and forgotten. I hope his debut story resonates with readers and helps inspire the next generation of heroes. ”

With the above, the idea is that both new characters can make a “team up” with the original bearers of the title and symbol: Steve, Sam wilson Y Bucky barnes. Everyone will be behind solving the mystery of a stolen shield.

Finally, the cover of the second title of the aforementioned series was published, as well as the design of the new character of Marvel, Nichelle Wright.

Nichelle Wright is the new Captain America in Marvel Comics Design by Nichelle Wright, by Natacha Bustos