The new business of the Mercadona owner will move the hospital home

Juan Roig launches through Lanzadera, his business accelerator, a project that seeks to revolutionize the Health sector by promoting startups with the collaboration of Janssen and Ribera Salud, two giants in this business area.

In this way, the Mercadona owner’s accelerator will make its way into yet another new industry thanks to the creation of the ‘Health Innovation Hub’, incorporating to the fleet of Marina de Empresas in Valencia large corporations, technology companies and startups that will tackle different challenges collaborating with each other to revolutionize the Health sector.

According to Expansión, these challenges will receive technological help from large companies such as IBM, Amazon, Medtronic, SGS and Siemens Halthineers. But not only that, they will also be fundamental in the process of attracting startups to promote. Together with Lanzadera, they will select entrepreneurs with innovative ideas in the sector.

Another novelty is that the hubs will have a part dedicated to dissemination through special conferences, round tables and sector reports.

The first challenge already shows that Roig and his partners are going for it all. Idea of ​​Ribera Salud and with the support of IBM and Amazon Alexa, the objective is the remote hospital, from home. It will seek continuous monitoring of patients without having to move to the hospital.

The challenge has already been launched and the grant applications for it are already being sent. In September, the chosen ones will start the project that can change the lives of many people.

The culmination of this revolutionary project could be in combining its progress with another of Lanzadera’s businesses: KineActiv.

Tandem Not only would it allow a follow-up of the patient without having to move to be seen by a doctor, but also the specialist could follow the progress and schedule treatment and rehabilitation through the machine proposed by the startup financed by Edison Desarrollos and Hotel Balneario de Ariño.

In the end, Roig will end up being a heavyweight in various sectors of the business world and not be pigeonholed in his star company, Mercadona, already a leader in his.

