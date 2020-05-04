BMW continues to expand its offer of electrified cars, and more specifically that of plug-in hybrid SUVs. In this case, for the bottom of its range: the German manufacturer has announced the price of the new BMW X1 xDrive25e, the plug-in hybrid SUV for access to the brand, which will start from 47,600 euros in Spain.

The new BMW X1 xDrive25e boasts a plug-in hybrid mechanic that combines a 1.5 TwinPower Turbo 3-cylinder gasoline engine and an electric drive that benefits from BMW Group’s eDrive technology. The gasoline engine develops a maximum power of 125 hp and a torque of 220 Nm, and sends its power to the front wheels through a 6-speed Steptronic automatic transmission.

For his part, the electric motor -located on the rear axle- generates 95 CV of power and delivers 165 Nm of torque to the rear wheels (in this case, via a single-speed transmission). Thanks to this mechanical configuration, this X1 xDrive25e enjoys all-wheel drive xDrive. Together, the combustion engine and the electric motor provide a total power of 220 hp and a torque of 385 Nm.

New BMW X1 xDrive25e plug-in hybrid.

It has a battery of 8.8 kWh useful (9.7 kWh gross) thanks to which it can approve up to 52 kilometers in electric mode (WLTP), which allows you to benefit from the DGT 0 emissions label. The battery subtracts 55 liters of capacity from the boot compared to the versions with a combustion engine exclusively, and remains at 450 liters in this plug-in version.

The price in Spain of the BMW X1 xDrive25e starts from 47,600 euros

The price of this model starts from 47,600 euros in Spain. It is 350 euros more expensive than a BMW X1 xDrive25d diesel (47,250 euros), the closest version by power within the X1 range.

Since the access finish, it is equipped as standard with a pedestrian warning system, two-zone automatic climate control and auxiliary air conditioning, rear parking sensors, boot lid with electric opening, frontal collision warning with braking function, signal recognition or 17-inch alloy wheels, among others. It is available with Sport Line, xLine and M Sport finishes.

Among its direct rivals are the Volvo XC40 T5 Twin Engine (262 hp, 50 km of electric range, from 45,150 euros); the Jeep Compass 4xe (239 hp, 50 km of electric range, 44,900 euros); and the new Ranger Rover Evoque P300e, although the latter is notably more powerful and more expensive (309 hp, from € 51,960). The new Mercedes-Benz GLA 250 e will be added soon, for which we do not yet know its price.

