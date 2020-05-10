May 10, 2020 | 5:00 am

The isolation caused by the coronavirus pandemic has opened millions of workers worldwide the possibility of working from home. Now, various groups have pointed to the registered low carbon emissions as a clear sign that remote work is the model to follow if we want to achieve the goals suggested by the United Nations to keep global warming below 2ºC.

“In an effort to reduce greenhouse emissions, at a low social cost, businesses and politicians should continue to motivate work from home for the jobs that allow it, even after the coronavirus has subsided,” Matt Butner and Jayni wrote for Quartz. Hein of the NYU Institute for Political Integrity.

Experts explained that current conditions have shown that an increase in remote work is possible if the will exists, and highlighted improvements in the quality of life of employees and the possibilities of more easily retaining talent.

In the United States, the intelligence company INRIX conducted an independent study in which it reported a reduction of up to 46% in passenger vehicle traffic, although the opening of some states last week caused a rebound of around 6%.

It is important to remember, however, that transportation does not represent all of the emissions. As a consequence of the decline in mobility, the US government has predicted a reduction of about 7.5% in energy-related carbon emissions.

In recent years, emissions from electricity consumption have been gradually reduced with the introduction of clean sources of generation, but the transport industry has shown less progress in improving its efficiency.

Part of the problem is that efficiency improvements are only presented in new models, so the impact of technology is reflected to the extent that the population is able to renew the vehicle fleet.

The number of jobs that can be executed remotely is difficult to calculate, but the Becker Friedman Institute at the University of Chicago estimated that in the United States it reaches around 37%.

Two analysts at the Brookings Institution have issued calls to conglomerates and large companies to promote flexible work, especially in densely populated areas, with the aim of preventing as many cars as possible from being driven.

Around this movement there have also been calls for cities to maintain the design changes that have been made to the streets worldwide, with the aim of recovering public spaces for pedestrians.

The isolation has caused all of humanity to involuntarily participate in a kind of “pilot program” of remote work, said Harriet Tregoning, director of the Alliance for the New Urban Mobility. “Now, all employers who did not want to allow it or thought they could not will be surprised by the results,” he warned.