The new Bentley audio system will create exclusive music based on our driving

ACD July 2, 2021

Bentley is developing a sound system that will create totally new music based on our driving style.

Bentley is working with technology company LifeScore to create new music for each of your trips using artificial intelligence and vehicle information.

The system that both companies have developed jointly, passes through its Artificial Intelligence all the data collected by the car, such as engine speed and throttle, to create appropriate melodies in real time, constantly adapting to how we are driving.

In doing so, Bentley wants to create a personalized real-time user experience. Instead of listening to music to distract from the trip, the vehicle is capable of composing an instrumental soundtrack to get involved in the journey.

Thus, when we are in the middle of the mountain road and the driving is sporty, we will enjoy a type of music with march and exciting; Whereas if we go cruising down the highway, the vehicle’s audio system will opt for something more relaxing.

The Artificial Intelligence used is based on a extensive collection of music that was recorded in the legendary Abbey Road studios, where the Beatles did more than 50 years ago and later groups like Pink Floyd or Radiohead.

From that library of sound banks containing a vast set of data and audio recordings, more than 100 billion unique music tracks can be composed for a 60 minute ride.

These recordings of raw music material are selected by the vehicle that combines them, superimpose and order to produce the final music in real time. The result is unique compositions in each listen.

Bentley maintains that, for the moment, this is a demonstration of what can be done in this area and that the final result of this new musical concept will debut in the first electric car of the British manufacturer of luxury cars, which will be on the road by 2025.