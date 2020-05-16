Tesla is planning to introduce its new battery in the Model 3 made in China, the battery that they assure will have a useful life of 1.6 million kilometers, and which will also significantly reduce its cost. The battery, developed together with the Chinese company CATL, will be launched later this year or early next, as reported by ., and is expected to bring the purchase price of electric cars closer to those of combustion.

In recent months, Elon Musk had been cheering up the mood among the company’s investors and also among its potential rivals, hinting that it would announce significant improvements in battery technology on so-called ‘Battery Day’.

Well, among those improvements, it is expected that the new Tesla batteries will be able to reduce their price by “double digits” in percentage terms, allowing shorten the difference between the purchase price of electric cars and their combustion rivals. However, it is still too early to say that price matching will be achieved, which would be great news.

The new battery, developed together with the Chinese company CATL and with Jeff Dahn at the head of the research team, may also have a second and even a third life in the electrical grid, as a static energy accumulator. With a global fleet of more than 1 million electric cars capable of connecting with each other, and with the soon introduction of V2G technology In Model 3, Tesla’s idea is become an energy provider, supplying electricity to individuals and companies.

Tesla’s plan is to launch the new battery first in China, but it is not ruled out that later it reaches the rest of the markets. Eventually, in addition, improved versions of the battery will be introduced to offer greater energy density and storage capacity, and continue to reduce its price as far as possible – for which production will need to be scaled up.

Regarding the latter, Tesla plans to also implement new, more efficient manufacturing and assembly processes to reduce labor costs. The American manufacturer could take advantage of a technology developed by CATL to assemble and place the cells in the battery in a simpler way, which reduces the cost of manufacture and the total weight of the battery.

The new batteries are more advanced and last longer, but how much do they cost?

We have already seen that the new Tesla batteries will introduce innovations in their chemistry, have reduced and even eliminated their cobalt content and the use of new materials and chemical additives allow reducing internal stress in the cells, which is why they can store more energy for longer periods of time.

Tesla currently produces Nickel-Cobalt-Aluminum (NCA) batteries with Panasonic in the United States, and purchases NMC batteries from LG Chem in China. However, it is negotiating with CATL to supply CATL with batteries with lithium-iron-phosphate technology (LFP), which completely remove cobalt (the most expensive metal in the battery).

The exact price of the cells is usually a well-kept secret among manufacturers, but analysts around the world are dedicated to researching it and making estimates. At present CATL’s cobalt-free iron-lithium phosphate batteries are estimated to cost less than $ 80 / kWh, with a cost of less than 60 dollars / kWh for the cells in particular. To put it in context, CATL’s low-cobalt NMC batteries cost around $ 100 / kWh.

Industry analysts and manufacturers, Volkswagen included, believe that $ 100 per kilowatt-hour is the target price for electric cars to reach parity, or stay close, with their combustion rivals. According to Shirley Meng, a professor at the University of California at San Diego, NMC cells could cost $ 80 / kWh once recycling and reclamation of more expensive materials like cobalt and nickel is taken into account.

