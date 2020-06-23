Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord

Much has been rumored about the new Batman game. Many months ago, Warner Bros. Montreal has shared several tracks on their upcoming project, but so far nothing official. However, judging by new unofficial details, it seems that the project will be announced very soon.

The user DriftingOrbit shared the GothamKnights record in RestEra, which was run by Warner Bros. and which is speculated to be a game in which Warner Bros. Montreal works that has been rumored so much in recent months.

It should be said that this title is different from the project Rocksteady is working on and that it is supposedly focused on Suicide Squad, since the record that the user found is separate from the other domain SuicideSquadGameKillTheJusticeLeague.com.

Suicide Squad and Batman games coming to next-gen consoles

As you can see, the name of the new Batman game suggests that more characters will be playable and coincides with one of the rumors from previous months, which ensured that we could play with various members of the Batman family.

The most interesting thing about all this is that it seems that it does not take much to know about what Warner Bros. is preparing for the DC Comics franchises, since Eurogamer reports that the company will show more clues about them at the DC Fandome event, which will take place in August.

Something mentioned is that Warner Bros. and his Batman: Gotham Knights project appear to be more advanced in development, making it more likely to debut before the Suicide Squad title, though both would be released on next-gen consoles. .

Which Warner Bros. game are you looking forward to the most? In what year do you think these projects will debut? Tell us in the comments.

Something that has also been said about the new Batman installment is that it would be the beginning of a DC Comics universe. Also, from previous clues it has been inferred that the new game will be focused on the Court of Owls.

If you want to know more details about this DC Comics franchise, we invite you to check this page.

