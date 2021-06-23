The new Audi RS 3 will have Drift mode thanks to the Torque Splitter differential

After the launches of the Audi A3 and Audi S3, both in Sportback and Sedan bodies, the most radical version of the German compact could not be missing. And it is that the signature of the four rings already speaks of new Audi RS 3, which will officially debut in just a few weeks. What’s new in the compact RS?

Although they have not told us everything about it, nor have they left us totally discovered photographs, we already know its main novelty. There is not a totally new engine, nor a chassis to premiere, but yes a device that, according to the brand, greatly improves dynamic behavior.

Torque Splitter, the main weapon of the new Audi RS 3

The new Audi RS 3 will be the first model of the German firm to have a Torque Splitter, which is a differential with active torque vectoring of the rear axle. Yes, it basically takes care of distribute the engine torque between the rear wheels in a completely variable way: “This results in optimum stability and maximum agility, especially when cornering at high speeds.”

This Torque Splitter system uses an electronically controlled multiple disc clutch at the output of each rear axle. During dynamic driving, the torque divider increases the traction torque of the outer rear wheel, which is the one with the most support, which significantly reduces the tendency to understeer.

Therefore, in a left-hand corner, it sends more torque to the right rear wheel, thus helping the vehicle turn and providing that subtle rounding of the rear. In right-hand cornering, it sends more energy to the left rear wheel. Audi says that this way, the RS 3 will have more stability and agility in curves at high speeds.

In any case, if we were to oversteer the device would pass more power to the rear wheel inside the curve, thus counteracting the tendency to skid.

Five driving modes

Audi also confirms that the operation will depend on the driving situations and the selected driving mode. These are Comfort / Efficiency, Auto, Dynamic, RS Performance, and RS Torque Rear.

On Comfort / Efficiency it gives preference to the front axle, although it passes energy to the rear axle when possible traction losses are detected. For its part, in Car the torque distribution is more balanced. In the case of Dynamic It already sends more torque to the rear axle to improve agility.

The most extreme and sporting point is the RS Performance, with a clear orientation to track use and, according to Audi, specially adapted to semi-slick tires. Look for a behavior that minimizes slippage. Quite the opposite offers the RS Torque Rear, which is basically a Drift mode since it can look for oversteer by sending up to 100% of the torque to the outer wheel, thus guaranteeing skidding.

Two bodies and a five-cylinder engine with 400 hp

For the rest, we can say little news. We only know that it will be available in the Sportback and Sedan bodies, that is, in five and four doors. We also know that under the hood will be the special 2.5-liter five-cylinder engine how good feelings it has always left us. Yes, it is the same as the one used by the RS Q3 or the TT RS.

The German firm may have made some slight tweaks to this mechanics, but in any case the difference should not be very great. Rumors warn that it will continue developing 400 hp, although its torque will increase slightly to 500 Nm.

It is also read by the network that the Audi RS 3 will be able to do 0 to 100 in just 3.8 seconds, being faster than before and positioning itself as the fastest of the sport compact of the moment. For its part, it seems that the top speed may rise up to 290 km / h, which is said soon.

Having said all the above, you can imagine that our desire to try it has grown considerably. The Audi RS 3 is a tremendously efficient sports compact, which seems to have further enhanced this feature with this new system.

Source – Audi