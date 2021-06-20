The new Audi Q4 Sportback e-tron already has prices: SUV Coupé and 100% electric

The order book for the new Audi Q4 Sportback e-tron is now open. Audi has enabled the configurator of its new 100% electric SUV. An SUV Coupé that is called upon to play a leading role. Its range is made up of various engines and prices that start from just over € 45,000.

Everything is ready to live the starting gun for the commercialization of the new Audi Q4 Sportback e-tron. The order book and configurator of the new SUV Coupe from Audi it is already open. An all-electric car that is set to fuel the electric offensive being carried out by the Ingolstadt manufacturer. An SUV that is closely related to the Audi Q4 e-tron that has also started its commercial adventure in our market.

The new Q4 Sportback e-tron already has prices. The first units will land in our dealerships soon. Production takes place at Volkswagen’s facilities in Zwickau (Germany). And it is logical that it is manufactured there since it uses the MEB platform, which also connects it on a technical level with ID electric cars. from Volkswagen.

The new Audi Q4 Sportback e-tron already has prices in Spain

The range and equipment of the new Audi Q4 Sportback e-tron



Audi has high hopes for the young Q4 series, and the Q4 Sportback e-tron in particular. This SUV is determined to face the best electric cars that we can find in the premium market.

The Q4 Sportback e-tron range consists of trim levels Base, Advanced, S line Y Black line. We list below the Outstanding standard equipment from each of them:

Base

Audi Parking system Cruise control with speed limiterLED headlightsLED rear lightsDaytime running light with assist low beam and automatic Coming Home and Leaving Home functionLane keeping assistElectrically adjustable and heated exterior rear-view mirrorsElectrically adjustable roof rails in aluminumFront center armrestRear view mirror with anti-glare function sporty multifunction leather-covered cloth upholstery Heated and manually adjustable front seats Climate control MMI Radio plus with 10.25-inch display Audi sound system Audi connect Remote & Control for basic MMI Bluetooth Digital radio receiver 19-inch wheels Tire pressure sensor 7.2 kW on-board charger (AC) CCS type 2 charging socket Mode 3 charging cable Audi pre sense front Multiple airbags (front, side and curtain) Emergency call The technological and elegant interior of the new Audi Q4 Sportback e-tron

Advanced (adds)



Audi parking system plus Traffic sign recognition 2 USB type C connections Comfort package Frameless interior rear-view mirror with automatic anti-glare function Electrically adjustable and folding exterior rear-view mirrors, heated and with automatic anti-glare position adjustment Luggage compartment lid with electric opening and closing MMI Navigation plus with MMI touchAudi connect Navigation & Infotainment Audi virtual cockpit digital instrument cluster Audi smartphone interface

S line (add)

Audi drive selectS line exterior packageBlack cloth sports seatsSports front seatsPedals and footrests in stainless steelAmbient lighting packageAudi phone boxSports running gear

Black line (adds)

LTE support system for Audi phone box Camera-based traffic sign recognition Audi connect Remote & Control for MMI plus and pro Obstacle avoidance assistance system and turn assist Lane Keeping Assist Black edition package 20-inch wheels Black style package The distinctive silhouette of the new Audi Q4 Sportback e-tron

The autonomy of the new Audi Q4 Sportback e-tron



In the first stage of the marketing of the new Q4 Sportback e-tron in Spain, two engines will be available. The access option is set by the model Q4 Sportback e-tron 35 characterized by equipping a 55 kWh battery that powers a single 125 kW (170 hp) motor. The range is 349 kilometers according to the WLTP cycle. One step above is the version Q4 Sportback e-tron 50 quattro that has a second engine to enjoy all-wheel drive and reach 220 kW (299 hp). In this case the battery is 82 kWh and the autonomy reaches 497 km respectively.

Prices of the Audi Q4 Sportback e-tron in Spain

MechanicsBaseAdvancedS lineBlack lineQ4 Sportback e-tron 35 125 kW 55 kWh 46,556 € 50,756 € 52,998 € 54,698 € Q4 Sportback e-tron 50 quattro 220 kW 82 kWh – 60,256 € 63,065 € 64,765 €

Prices valid from June / 2021 without including discounts or other promotions

Over the next few months the offer will be expanded with the introduction of new engines to enrich the range of the new electric from the brand with the four rings.