The new attempt to completely refloat the Ever Given and definitively unblock the Suez Canal fails

The tug boats they have not been able to completely unhide the container ship Ever Given, that blocks the Suez canal since last Tuesday, in a new attempt at noon on Monday after having managed to move the stern of the huge boat during the early morning.

The Suez Canal Authority had announced that new maneuvers would be carried out around noon local time, when the tide level rose up to two meters, to its highest point.

Now, it is planned that the operation is repeated throughout Monday afternoon when the tide rises again, which between this Sunday and Monday is at its peak due to the full Moon.

Initial success

These attempts take place after the head of the Suez Canal Authority, Osama Rabie, confirmed early this Monday “the start of successful refloating of the ship ‘Ever Given’ after it responded successfully to the hauling and towing maneuvers “in the early morning.

Rabie explained that the tug boats had achieved modify the orientation of the vessel by 80% and away from the canal bank 102 meters, compared to the four in which it stood before.

Up to 10 tugboats participate in the work: two with a force of 70 tons each, which have pulled the bow of the Ever given to the north and two others, including Dutch APL Guard with 285 tons of force, they have pulled the stern to the south; while four have pushed the hull from the sides of the ship.

This initial success sparked optimism to the extent that the Egyptian President Abdelfatah al Sisi had congratulated to teams for ending the Ever Given crisis.

Three days to unclog the Canal

However, although the ship is almost lined up, the last effort is needed to completely straighten the course and take it to one of the docks that are in the Great Bitter Lake, where it will proceed to its technical review.

This will also make it possible to release the blocked section, one of the narrowest of the pass, to resume operations in the Canal. Egyptian authorities have told the media that it will take about three and a half days to exit all the ships that are waiting for passage at both ends of the road.

Dimensions of the Ever Given.Carlos Gámez

The Ever Given, 400 meters in length and 224,000 tons of cargo capacity, was stranded on one side of the canal and crossed in the southern section, blocking the passage from the Red Sea to the Mediterranean and vice versa.

This has generated a traffic jam on this sea lane through which 12% of world trade passes and where is this monday 367 boats were queuing, according to the company specialized in logistics services in channels and straits Leth Agencies.