After weeks of doubts and instability, the Association of Professional Tennis Players (ATP) unveiled this Wednesday the new calendar for 2020 after the break caused by the COVID-19 after the confirmation of the State of New York of the dispute the US Open yesterday.

06/17/2020

Act at 16:46

CEST

Men’s tennis will return, as we discussed in recent days, with the dispute of Washington ATP 500 next August 14. The following week the turn of the Cincinnati Masters 1000 (August 22) to be held, exceptionally, in New York. A week later the turn of the US Open (August 31), which will be in a particular 2020 the second Grand Slam of the season.

The circuit will then move to Europe with the dispute of the Kitzbühel ATP 250 (September 8th). This will be the first tournament on clay in the case of men’s tennis. The particular of the Austrian event will be that it will coincide with the second week of the US Open, therefore, the ‘top 10’ will not be eligible unless they have already played and lost in the New York tournament.

MADRID AND ROME, BEFORE ROLAND GARROS

Later, the Mutua Madrid Open (September 13) and the Rome Masters 1000 (September 20), as a prelude to Roland Garros (September 27th). The French Major will be the one to close the Grand Slams calendar this season.

“Our goal has been to reschedule as many tournaments as possible and save as much of the season as we can,” he says. Andrea Gaudenzi, president of ATP. “It has been a truly collaborative effort and we look forward to adding more events to the calendar as the situation evolves.

THE RANKING POINTS, TO DECIDE

For the rest of the season, an announcement is expected in the coming weeks by the ATP and the Asian tour is not ruled out. At the moment the most optimal formula to unfreeze the ranking of points is also being studied. In addition, the body representing men’s tennis will also give more details about the London Masters Cup.