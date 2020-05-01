Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord

After a year off, the Assassin’s Creed franchise is close to returning. What happens is that Ubisoft announced that a new installment of this franchise will arrive by the end of the year. Her name is Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla and she will have a Viking theme.

Through a cinematic trailer, Ubisoft announced Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla. In it we can see that it is a Viking-themed game, in which we will have really brutal confrontations and we will witness historical battles.

Here is the first trailer for Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla:

It’s worth mentioning that Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla will be available on Xbox Series X, PlayStation 5, PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. According to Ubisoft, the game will arrive sometime around the 2020 Christmas season.

What to Expect from Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla?

Although the trailer may impress many, the reality is that it tells us little about Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla. That is, it lets us see that it is a Viking-themed game, but little else.

So what can you expect from Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla? From what Ubisoft says, it will be a game in which we will control Eivor, a fierce Viking – you can choose whether you want him to be a man or a woman – who was raised with stories of battle and glory. With it we will explore an open world that will let us see places like the coasts of Norway and part of England.

On the other hand, Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla will let us fight with 2 weapons at the same time so that we feel that we have the tough style of Vikings. Also, it is said that there will be really brutal in battles since it will let us decapitate enemies, eliminate them from afar or finish them with stealth. It will also be possible to load shields to defend ourselves.

An important novelty of Valhalla is that it will allow us to build a Viking settlement, which we will be able to develop throughout history. It will also have a personalization system that Ubisoft describes as “deep”.

Finally, Ubisoft assured that Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla will have raids in which we will fight against huge groups of enemies. This with the aim of conquering other territories.

Apparently Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla will not stray too far from what we already saw in Odyssey and Origins. That said, it is shaping up to have some new features that keep the experience fresh.

And you, are you excited for the new Assassin’s Creed? What called your attention? Tell us in the comments.

Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla will arrive in late 2020 on Xbox Series X, PlayStation 5, PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. You can learn more about this game by clicking here.

