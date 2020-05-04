Fans of the DC series in Gotham City were pleasantly surprised to see the preview of the next episode revealed that one of the Batman villains is about to debut on the Arrowverse, as the first images of Hush were published in ‘Batwoman’ .

The iconic and terrifying villain is one that fans have wanted to see since the arrival of Tommy Elliot, played by Gabriel Mann, earlier this season.

The CW channel offered a first glimpse of the chilling villain in new photos from the upcoming episode that offer a glimpse into the biggest threat Batwoman has faced so far.

The first images of Hush in ‘Batwoman’ were published, the first is a close-up of his bandaged face, while the second shows him using his typical weapons.

The villain’s appearance is completely similar to what he has in the comics, which is undoubtedly something that fans will appreciate.

In the comics, Dr. Thomas “Tommy” Elliot was a childhood friend of Bruce Wayne who comes to resent Bruce after he inherits the fortune of his family after the death of his parents, while Tommy’s efforts to destroy his own parents and earn his fortune failed.

After discovering that Bruce was Batman, Tommy took on the personality of Hush and set out to end Batman.

The ‘Batwoman’ version of Tommy is a little different than the comics, but no less chilling. The Tommy from the series grew up to be a real estate mogul obsessed with Bruce Wayne, who he knows to be Batman.

Tommy blames Batman for ruining his life by saving his mother, leading him to want revenge., while also remaining obsessed with Bruce, who he talks about endlessly while locked up in Arkham, which is where Alice is locked up and who has his own reasons for allying with Tommy.