The new Apple Watch Series 7 bet on a larger battery instead of new sensors | Technology

A new rumor about the Apple Watch Series 7 would indicate that Apple has in mind to increase the autonomy of the watch at the cost of renewing the sensors.

The Apple Watch Series 7 was the great absence in the presentation of Apple in which we met several novelties such as the iMac with M1 processor, the 11 and 12.9-inch iPad Pro and the AirTag. There is still no date to know these new smart watches, but the leaks do not stop and today we have known a leak that all users may not like.

It has begun to be rumored that the Apple Watch Series 7 would bet on improving autonomy and having this roadmap would leave behind the inclusion of new sensors. This rumor comes from the hand of a leaker specialized in Apple, Ming-Chi Kuo. The leak would speak of the way in which Apple would have approached the launch of its new smartwatch.

The truth is that autonomy is a pending task in most smart watches, as they are usually full of sensors that work without rest at all times and also having a screen with a considerable size that causes autonomy to be, almost always, poor and therefore does not fulfill the entire day of use.

If Apple ends up following this path, many users will be grateful, since having more autonomy means spending more time with the watch on the wrist. The degree of increase should also be seen, because it should be significant enough to justify.

Apple has not made any statement about it, although they usually do not. Most likely, as the days progress, many more rumors appear and confirm or deny the past. At the moment the only thing we can do is wait for the official presentation, there is no specific date set. But Apple is expected to unveil its new watches in late summer at an event focused on these devices.