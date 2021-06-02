The new Apple Watch Series 6 has € 60 discount at Amazon, although only in two colors | Technology

In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

The most recent Apple smartwatch goes down in price and much in its blue version, undoubtedly one of the most aesthetically attractive and also one of the most demanded.

Apple sets the stage for the smartwatch industry, and that is evident because Apple Watch is by far the best-selling smartwatches in the world year after year, regardless of the periodic renewals that are coming.

The last of them gives a qualitative leap in terms of performance, and we have been able to verify it in the analysis of the Apple Watch Series 6, which left us a great taste in our mouths even taking into account its original price, of 459 euros, not the reduced price. that you now have on Amazon, a store that sells it for only 399 euros.

We refer to a specific version: the blue one and 44mm in size, which is usually the most expensive of all and one of the most demanded, if not the most. It is the edition with GPS and without LTE, so it will depend heavily on your mobile phone to receive calls and messages.

Apple Watch Series 6 is the latest version of Apple’s smart watch. It comes with a blood oxygen monitor, a new processor based on the A13 of the iPhone 11 and new colors.

VO2 Max, SpO2 and electrocardiograms

The Apple Watch is a smart watch, but it is also a sports watch and not only, but over the years it has become a health monitoring device with practically everything you need.

It is something that other watches already do, especially those from brands such as Garmin or Polar, the favorites of runners and triathletes.

It already measures some values ​​such as VO2 Max, especially interesting for athletes who want to measure the capacity of their cardiovascular system, to which we must add one of the novelties of the Apple Watch Series 6, the measurement of oxygen saturation in blood, also known as SpO2.

For a couple of generations it has also had another even more useful function: electrocardiograms, which without replacing a medical diagnosis can be used for the early detection of a problem that must be analyzed by specialists.

In the Series 6 there is another improvement that is still very important, and that is the battery, which can even go up to three days depending on use, something unthinkable until a few years ago.

