The new Apple MacBook Pros would not arrive until the third quarter | Technology

The latest rumors say that the wait to see Apple’s MacBook Pros with their new processor would last until the third quarter.

Many users are on edge waiting for news about the new MacBook Pros and, although equipment is rarely presented at WWDC, many had faith in a possible surprise from Apple. This surprise did not come and it seems that it will not arrive in many months because the latest rumors suggest that we would not see the new apple laptops until the third quarter.

This supposed delay would have occurred for several reasons, one of them being the low production of the new panels that would be mounted by these teams. Apple would be willing to include panels with mini-LED technology like the one that integrates the new iPad Pro M1 this year. The manufacture of this screen would have been commissioned to an external company.

The deadlines for this manufacture have had to be extended and, therefore, the production of these elements does not arrive on time to be able to ensure an assembly in the second quarter. The production of these panels is also compounded by the shortage of microprocessors that the technology sector is suffering And it won’t end for a few years.

Of course, it is not all bad news. Several rumors suggest that the company’s new processor would arrive around the same time and it even already has a name. A tag within a presentation video of your event has revealed that the name could be M1X. This new processor would come to replace the M1 and would be the second processor created by the apple company.

What we have to do now is wait for the official announcement by Apple. The expected devices are two new MacBook Pros with screen sizes of 14 and 16 inches. What’s more, according to the data that is rumored it is also expected that they will recover the microSD card reader and the HDMI port.