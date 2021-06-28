The new Apple iPad could come with much larger screens | Technology

Apple could be preparing new iPads with screen diagonals very close to those of the MacBook Pro and MacBook Air.

IPads are the tablets par excellence, a few weeks ago we knew the new 12.9-inch iPad Pro with an M1 processor and which is crowned as a technical marvel that needs software that is capable of harnessing that power. This team has a good size screen, quite close to 14-inch diagonal laptops.

But It seems that Apple would be considering launching iPad with much larger diagonals, this news comes thanks to Mark Gurman. This journalist and leaker usually has first-hand news about the apple company. Yes, he has been wrong a few times, but he tends to be right a few times.

He has commented that Apple would have several iPad models in development with larger screens than we are used to. It speaks of 14 and 16 inches diagonally, although this would be really strange because it would come in a size that would be the one that their laptops have as the MacBook Pro and MackBook Air.

What’s more, having a lot of screen and power would not make sense without software capable of getting the most out of it and it has already been seen, in our analysis, that iPadOS still has a long way to go. The movement would be, without a doubt, complicated and strange. Although it is true that users have been asking Apple for laptops with touch capabilities for a long time.

The new Apple iPad Pro with 12.9-inch Liquid Retina XDR display and the new M1 processor, 12MP wide angle, 10MP ultra wide angle and LiDAR scanner. One of the most powerful and capable iPads from Apple.

It may be that Apple is preparing a large iPad in order to please its users. Be that as it may, only the future can tell us for sure what Apple is preparing. At the moment the Cupertino company has not made any comment and having had iPad renovations this year, it is most likely that we will have to wait until next year for these new iPads, if they turn out to be reality.