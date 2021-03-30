The new animated series of ‘Star Wars’ arrives in May at Disney + with a special of 70 minutes

Next May 4 will be the landing date of ‘La remitsa mala’, a Spanish title for ‘The Bad Batch’, on Disney +. Is the new ‘Star Wars’ series, created by some of the franchise’s heads of animation series, like ‘Star Wars: The Clone Wars’ or ‘Star Wars: Rebels’. Among them Dave Filoni stands out, one of the recent renovators of the saga on television thanks to his work in the aforementioned ‘The Clone Wars’ and also in the last great sensation of the franchise, ‘The Mandalorian’.

The Serie will land on the platform streaming Disney with a 70 minute special. From there, it will be broadcast weekly every Friday, starting on May 7. It is a series that faces a remarkable challenge: to maintain interest in ‘Star Wars’ after the avalanche of new fans that the adventures of Baby Yoda have brought.

Defective clones

The one known as La Remesa Mala was already featured in ‘The Clone Wars’. It is a squad of clones that differ genetically from their brothers in the Clone Army., which in turn makes them soldiers specially trained in combat. Faced with the various factions of the galactic war, the Bad Remittance does not marry anyone, and no one can control them.

This new trailer for the series already makes it clear that we will have the opportunity to meet up with old acquaintances of the series. The Grand Moff Tarkin played by Peter Cushing before and after his death in the movies is joined by Fennec Shand, from ‘The Mandalorian’, and a couple of characters from ‘The Clone Wars’, Captain Rex and Saw Guerrera. ‘The Bad Remittance’ is set after the aforementioned animation series, when Order 66 of the Emperor has already been executed.