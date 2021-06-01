The new animated film of the Ninja Turtles will be released in 2023

Nearly a year after those plans were announced to conduct a new animated movie Mutant Ninja Turtles for Nickelodeon with Seth Rogen as producer, we know that it will be released in theaters on August 11, 2023.

It was the medium Variety who has given the news to later be confirmed by Rogen himself on Twitter. His post also includes a photo of what looks like a page from a young Leonardo’s notebook, with notes on mutations, references to other characters from the orbit of the turtles, and even some doodles.

Previously, Rogen explained that the new movie would put special emphasis on the adolescent personalities of the characters. A few weeks ago came some descriptions of the turtle characters.

The reboot will be the first Ninja Turtles movie to hit the big screen since the live-action version “Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows” was released in 2016. This new movie returns as we say to the animated format to make use of the CG animation, similar to the 2007 movie “TMNT”. However, it will not be related to any other animated film, which is why there is talk of reboot or reboot.

Rogen produces the film through his Point Gray Pictures company with his frequent collaborator Evan Goldberg and President James Weaver. Brendan O’Brien, who worked with Rogen on “Neighbors” and “Neighbors 2: Sorority Rising,” is writing the script. The film will be directed by Jeff Rowe, who recently made a splash as the director of the Netflix movie “The Mitchells vs. the Machines.

Via information | Variety