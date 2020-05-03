Office is one of those applications that are present in all systems. Whether you have Mac, iOS, Windows or Android, those of Redmond have prepared their office software so that you always have it at hand. Integrated programs have the same possibilities regardless of the operating system used, but in the case of Android the new app has had some problems and is that it is not compatible with tablets.

What happens to Office on Android?

If you are an Office user on your Android terminal, you will know that you have at your disposal a traditional and powerful office automation tool. We say traditional because it is one of the longest-running programs in terms of word processing, tables and presentations, and it is also present on both computers and mobile devices. However, in the latest version of this software some users have had problems executing it and that is because Android Office is not compatible with tablets.

Those of Redmond have been working on the new application for months, one that brings together all the applications in the suite and also connects to the cloud so you don’t stop editing your files wherever and whenever you want. You have options to choose the software you are going to use, it even integrates with its advances for smart devices such as AI cameras or even quick notes.

However, there are users who have not yet been able to use the benefits of the new app and that is that Office for Android is not compatible with tablets. In fact, Chromebooks are not entirely compatible either, which brings some headaches for users.

According to AndroidPolice account in its lines, it is all because there is no support for these devices when using them on the big screen or in portrait mode, which makes the use of this app impossible. It is all a matter of waiting for Redmond to work on an update that fixes the support of Google devices so that everything works again.

Google Drive, the great alternative

If you are one of those who wonder how are you going to work while Microsoft fixes Office support on Android the answer is clear. You can always use Google Drive and its office apps to get out of trouble. If this is not the case, you can also use Office Online to work with your documents but you will have to do it from the browser of your device.